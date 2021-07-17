PolySwarm Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $5,446.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00818964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. "

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

