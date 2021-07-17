Populous Market Capitalization Achieves $86.13 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00005084 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $86.13 million and $1.81 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00799875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

