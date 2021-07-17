PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $639.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.83 or 0.06151491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.71 or 0.01401821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00383498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00132887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00627303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00390168 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00302642 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,434,778 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.