Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Stake Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.69% of Precision Drilling worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PDS stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $461.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

