Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 108.40 ($1.42). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.37), with a volume of 790,675 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £900.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

