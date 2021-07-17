Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 11,317,699 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,317,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,955,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.76% of Playtika as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

