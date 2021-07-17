Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,973,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,789 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.02% of Cameco worth $331,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.