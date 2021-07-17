Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,591 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.64% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $275,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,429. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

