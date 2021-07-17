Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $341.25 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.49% of Terreno Realty worth $341,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

NYSE TRNO opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

