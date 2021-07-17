Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,863,600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,296,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.51% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $338,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $84.39 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

