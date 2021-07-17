Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,734,152 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,734,152 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.92% of Cognex worth $281,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.61 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

