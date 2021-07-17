Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,405,521 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,405,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.55% of Capital One Financial worth $318,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $157.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

