Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $443,800.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,994,832 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.