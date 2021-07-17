Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises approximately 7.1% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Primo Water worth $107,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,397,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,286. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.34 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

