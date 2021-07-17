Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,479 shares in the last quarter.

