Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $284.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $188.07 and a 1-year high of $286.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

