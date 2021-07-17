ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.89 Million

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce sales of $239.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.31 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $227.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $950.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ProAssurance by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ProAssurance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

