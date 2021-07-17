Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $35,996,211.44 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Mark S. Livingston sold 96,154 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total value of $35,996,211.44.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 825,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

