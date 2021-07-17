Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in June

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Livingston sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total value of $35,996,211.44. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $2,789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,651,062 shares of company stock worth $129,971,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.64. 825,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

