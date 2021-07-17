Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $21.73 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and $241,443.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00032720 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00028168 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,761,733,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,642,569 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

