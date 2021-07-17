Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $19.05 on Friday. Prosus has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

