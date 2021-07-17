Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Update

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUK. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $37.37. 124,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth approximately $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

