PTON Market Capitalization Achieves $285,847.24 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. PTON has a market cap of $285,847.24 and approximately $121.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PTON has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.68 or 0.00800679 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

