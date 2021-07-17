Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.35

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and traded as low as $33.84. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 24,751 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NILSY shares. UBS Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

