Public Mint Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $31,239.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 109.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

