PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.41 million and $329,645.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00799783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.