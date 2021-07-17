Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.05. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 67,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $329.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 87.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

