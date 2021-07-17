Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $219,263,760.00. Insiders sold 7,324,326 shares of company stock valued at $219,715,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.86 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

