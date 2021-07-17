PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0004 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $527,387.01 and $707.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,675.54 or 0.99941287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00050396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

