Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 10,680 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $80.10 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.