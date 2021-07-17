Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 17,093 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1,546.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,700 shares of company stock worth $26,383,010. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

