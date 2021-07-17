Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 22,400 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Jabil worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,327,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL opened at $54.87 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

