Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 4,785 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

PANW stock opened at $388.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,772. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

