Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.16.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.