Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 205,040 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $253,807.85. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $732.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

