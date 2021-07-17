Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 229,326 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229,326 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,724,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,671,000 after buying an additional 223,618 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 160,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 122,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,415,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after buying an additional 1,138,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

