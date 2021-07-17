Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $191.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

