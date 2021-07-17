Putnam Investments LLC Buys 27,500 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

