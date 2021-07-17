Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 273,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Orion Engineered Carbons as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after buying an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OEC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

