Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.37. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 90.37.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

