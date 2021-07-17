Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,268 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of WW International worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in WW International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get WW International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

WW opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.