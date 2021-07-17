Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Ashland Global worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 185,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

