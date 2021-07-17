Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Premier Financial worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $998.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

