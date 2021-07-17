Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 156,994 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.80% of Interface worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Several research firms have commented on TILE. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

