Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Citi Trends worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

