Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,142 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 134,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

