Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.