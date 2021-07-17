Putnam Investments LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $51,455,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $27,783,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.22 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

