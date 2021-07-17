Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

