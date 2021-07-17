Putnam Investments LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.73. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

